Fort Worth, TX
7417 Lazy Spur Blvd
Last updated April 3 2019 at 1:49 PM

7417 Lazy Spur Blvd

7417 Lazy Spur Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

7417 Lazy Spur Boulevard, Fort Worth, TX 76131
The Villages Of Chisholm Ridge

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/6523900036 ----
This is a large home located in the Chisholm Ridge Villa neighborhood. It has 3 bedrooms, large walk in closets, a nice sized yard and lots of extras. Black appliances, tile in all entrances and wet areas, ceiling fans and 2\" blinds. The yard has a full water sprinkler system with a large patio for outside fun. The front yard is mowed by the HOA and just down the street is a small garden park with a gazebo. This is a must see! To schedule a viewing go to rentdfw.net, select property, and fill out contact agent or to fill out the online application. Copies of drivers license, 60 days income verification, photos of pets emailed to applications@westromgroup.com and must be received with the submitted application for processing. Deposit, pet fees, rents due within 24 hours of approved application. Pets are case by case. WE DO NOT ADVERTISE ON CRAIGSLIST!

Disposal
Pets Allowed
W & D Connection

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7417 Lazy Spur Blvd have any available units?
7417 Lazy Spur Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 7417 Lazy Spur Blvd have?
Some of 7417 Lazy Spur Blvd's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7417 Lazy Spur Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
7417 Lazy Spur Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7417 Lazy Spur Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 7417 Lazy Spur Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 7417 Lazy Spur Blvd offer parking?
No, 7417 Lazy Spur Blvd does not offer parking.
Does 7417 Lazy Spur Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7417 Lazy Spur Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7417 Lazy Spur Blvd have a pool?
No, 7417 Lazy Spur Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 7417 Lazy Spur Blvd have accessible units?
No, 7417 Lazy Spur Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 7417 Lazy Spur Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 7417 Lazy Spur Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.

