7405 Meadow Creek Drive

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/4248c06089 ---- Charming 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home with open living area and dining room. Tile flooring throughout with updated windows and bathroom fixtures. Home boasts a large entertaining deck surrounded by mature trees and lush landscaping. Fenced backyard ready for outdoor BBq's!! Move-In-Ready! To schedule a viewing, please visit www.allcountygroup.com under Available Rentals and choose the green Schedule a Showing button on the property you would like to see. Call All County Office (817) 567-2500. Security Deposit: $1,350.00 Pet Fee: $300 NRF pet fee for the first pet, and $150.00 NRF for the 2nd due at lease signing. $25 monthly pet fee per animal. Administrative Fee: $300.00