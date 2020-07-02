All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated September 15 2019 at 4:03 AM

7405 Meadow Creek Drive

7405 Meadow Creek Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7405 Meadow Creek Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76133

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/4248c06089 ---- Charming 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home with open living area and dining room. Tile flooring throughout with updated windows and bathroom fixtures. Home boasts a large entertaining deck surrounded by mature trees and lush landscaping. Fenced backyard ready for outdoor BBq's!! Move-In-Ready! To schedule a viewing, please visit www.allcountygroup.com under Available Rentals and choose the green Schedule a Showing button on the property you would like to see. Call All County Office (817) 567-2500. Security Deposit: $1,350.00 Pet Fee: $300 NRF pet fee for the first pet, and $150.00 NRF for the 2nd due at lease signing. $25 monthly pet fee per animal. Administrative Fee: $300.00

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7405 Meadow Creek Drive have any available units?
7405 Meadow Creek Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 7405 Meadow Creek Drive have?
Some of 7405 Meadow Creek Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7405 Meadow Creek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7405 Meadow Creek Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7405 Meadow Creek Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 7405 Meadow Creek Drive is pet friendly.
Does 7405 Meadow Creek Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7405 Meadow Creek Drive offers parking.
Does 7405 Meadow Creek Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7405 Meadow Creek Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7405 Meadow Creek Drive have a pool?
No, 7405 Meadow Creek Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7405 Meadow Creek Drive have accessible units?
No, 7405 Meadow Creek Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7405 Meadow Creek Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 7405 Meadow Creek Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

