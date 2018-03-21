7405 Charbray Road

Amenities

dishwasher new construction garage clubhouse fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace Property Amenities clubhouse parking garage new construction

Location, Location, Location! Pretty single house in West Fork Ranch 50's of Fort Worth in keller ISD!!! Beautiful 1 Story, 3 Bedrooms, 2 Full bathrooms. It has spacious open living room next to Kitchen and another living room right of entry which can be used as a study room. 1 minutes walking distance to community center which has a beautiful water park and 5 minutes walking distance to Sunset Valley elementary school. It's very nice neighborhood. Requirement: creidit score is 600 above and income is 3 times of rent more.