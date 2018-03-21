All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated April 22 2020 at 11:13 PM

7405 Charbray Road

7405 Charbray Rd · No Longer Available
Location

7405 Charbray Rd, Fort Worth, TX 76131
Northbrook

Amenities

dishwasher
new construction
garage
clubhouse
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
garage
new construction
Location, Location, Location! Pretty single house in West Fork Ranch 50's of Fort Worth in keller ISD!!! Beautiful 1 Story, 3 Bedrooms, 2 Full bathrooms. It has spacious open living room next to Kitchen and another living room right of entry which can be used as a study room. 1 minutes walking distance to community center which has a beautiful water park and 5 minutes walking distance to Sunset Valley elementary school. It's very nice neighborhood. Requirement: creidit score is 600 above and income is 3 times of rent more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7405 Charbray Road have any available units?
7405 Charbray Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 7405 Charbray Road have?
Some of 7405 Charbray Road's amenities include dishwasher, new construction, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7405 Charbray Road currently offering any rent specials?
7405 Charbray Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7405 Charbray Road pet-friendly?
No, 7405 Charbray Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 7405 Charbray Road offer parking?
Yes, 7405 Charbray Road offers parking.
Does 7405 Charbray Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7405 Charbray Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7405 Charbray Road have a pool?
No, 7405 Charbray Road does not have a pool.
Does 7405 Charbray Road have accessible units?
No, 7405 Charbray Road does not have accessible units.
Does 7405 Charbray Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7405 Charbray Road has units with dishwashers.

