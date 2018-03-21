7405 Charbray Road

Amenities
Location, Location, Location! Pretty single house in West Fork Ranch 50's of Fort Worth in keller ISD!!! Beautiful 1 Story, 3 Bedrooms, 2 Full bathrooms. It has spacious open living room next to Kitchen and another living room right of entry which can be used as a study room. 1 minutes walking distance to community center which has a beautiful water park and 5 minutes walking distance to Sunset Valley elementary school. It's very nice neighborhood. Requirement: creidit score is 600 above and income is 3 times of rent more.