Fort Worth, TX
7320 Lea Place
7320 Lea Place

7320 Lea Place · No Longer Available
Location

7320 Lea Place, Fort Worth, TX 76140
Alta Mesa East

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
APPLICATION FEE SPECIAL! Get your application fee refunded to your ledger when you lease a Main Street Renewal home within 30 days of applying! Lease a home today!*application fee refund is contingent on a fully executed lease and move in funds paid within 48 hours of application approval. Please contact our office with any questions*This lovely home is located in Ft. Worth and is ready to be your new home! Journey into this gorgeous brick home with great landscaping. Ceramic tiles decorate the living area for easy cleaning. Cozy up next to the brick corner fireplace on cold nights. A fantastic galley kitchen with granite counter tops, upgraded cabinets, and stainless steel appliances including a range, dishwasher and a built in microwave and a refrigerator. Master feature an en-suite for privacy. Upgraded tiled shower walls in both bathrooms! Easy access to highways for an easy commute! Apply online at www.msrenewal.com!
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7320 Lea Place have any available units?
7320 Lea Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 7320 Lea Place have?
Some of 7320 Lea Place's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7320 Lea Place currently offering any rent specials?
7320 Lea Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7320 Lea Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 7320 Lea Place is pet friendly.
Does 7320 Lea Place offer parking?
No, 7320 Lea Place does not offer parking.
Does 7320 Lea Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7320 Lea Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7320 Lea Place have a pool?
No, 7320 Lea Place does not have a pool.
Does 7320 Lea Place have accessible units?
No, 7320 Lea Place does not have accessible units.
Does 7320 Lea Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7320 Lea Place has units with dishwashers.

