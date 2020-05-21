7320 Lea Place

Amenities

APPLICATION FEE SPECIAL! Get your application fee refunded to your ledger when you lease a Main Street Renewal home within 30 days of applying! Lease a home today!*application fee refund is contingent on a fully executed lease and move in funds paid within 48 hours of application approval. Please contact our office with any questions*This lovely home is located in Ft. Worth and is ready to be your new home! Journey into this gorgeous brick home with great landscaping. Ceramic tiles decorate the living area for easy cleaning. Cozy up next to the brick corner fireplace on cold nights. A fantastic galley kitchen with granite counter tops, upgraded cabinets, and stainless steel appliances including a range, dishwasher and a built in microwave and a refrigerator. Master feature an en-suite for privacy. Upgraded tiled shower walls in both bathrooms! Easy access to highways for an easy commute! Apply online at www.msrenewal.com!

Contact us to schedule a showing.