All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 7220 Blackthorn Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
7220 Blackthorn Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7220 Blackthorn Drive

7220 Blackthorn Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

7220 Blackthorn Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76137
Summerfields

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
This home opens up to an inviting living room with wood burning fireplace. The updated kitchen has stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. A nicely sized master bedroom has a walk-in closet and access to the bathroom and it's own vanity. With the beautiful wood floors throughout the home it's perfect for someone who does not want carpet. There are two additional bedrooms that complete this lovely space.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7220 Blackthorn Drive have any available units?
7220 Blackthorn Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 7220 Blackthorn Drive have?
Some of 7220 Blackthorn Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7220 Blackthorn Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7220 Blackthorn Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7220 Blackthorn Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7220 Blackthorn Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 7220 Blackthorn Drive offer parking?
No, 7220 Blackthorn Drive does not offer parking.
Does 7220 Blackthorn Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7220 Blackthorn Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7220 Blackthorn Drive have a pool?
No, 7220 Blackthorn Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7220 Blackthorn Drive have accessible units?
No, 7220 Blackthorn Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7220 Blackthorn Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 7220 Blackthorn Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How to Move Cross Country
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

2900 Broadmoor
2900 Broadmoor Drive
Fort Worth, TX 76116
Elan River District
4921 White Settlement Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76114
Trinity at Left Bank
411 Harrold St
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Tacara Village
10401 North Riverside Drive
Fort Worth, TX 76244
The Park at LeBlanc
6250 Granbury Cut Off St
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Woods of Ridgmar
2200 Taxco Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76116
Junction Crossing
10001 North Freeway
Fort Worth, TX 76177
Monticello Crossroads
180 Saint Donovan St
Fort Worth, TX 76107

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University