7220 Blackthorn Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76137 Summerfields
Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
Property Amenities
This home opens up to an inviting living room with wood burning fireplace. The updated kitchen has stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. A nicely sized master bedroom has a walk-in closet and access to the bathroom and it's own vanity. With the beautiful wood floors throughout the home it's perfect for someone who does not want carpet. There are two additional bedrooms that complete this lovely space.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7220 Blackthorn Drive have any available units?
7220 Blackthorn Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
What amenities does 7220 Blackthorn Drive have?
Some of 7220 Blackthorn Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
