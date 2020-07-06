7220 Blackthorn Drive

Amenities

This home opens up to an inviting living room with wood burning fireplace. The updated kitchen has stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. A nicely sized master bedroom has a walk-in closet and access to the bathroom and it's own vanity. With the beautiful wood floors throughout the home it's perfect for someone who does not want carpet. There are two additional bedrooms that complete this lovely space.