7212 Robinhood Ln.

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated carpet

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful 4/3 in Fort Worth! - Newly renovated home in Fort Worth boasts 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. Lots of entertaining space and includes a mini-bar area. Great private office with wood paneled that can double as a 5th bedroom. Upgraded wood-like flooring, ceramic tile and carpet throughout. Spacious kitchen with plenty of cabinets and counter space. Lots of closets. Wonderful fenced-in backyard, great for relaxing! Minutes to Target, grocery, and similar day-to-day shopping. Can get to downtown Fort Worth and North East Mall in 15 minutes. This house is a must-see!! This property allows self-guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.



We are excited to offer $0 down deposit for this property. Satisfy your deposit requirement with Rhino, sign up begins at $5/ mo per thousand $1,000 in coverage. We will invite you once your application is approved by our leasing office.



(RLNE5578494)