granite counters dishwasher garage pool fireplace oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven Property Amenities parking pool garage

This single story 4 bedroom is located in the exclusive DR Horton neighborhood of Santa Fe Enclave. This home has 2 living areas, 2 dining areas, an office and 4 bedrooms. The heart of the home is the kitchen which is amazing, granite, and beautiful cabinet, an island and a gigantic skylight. This home is on a corner lot in a gated community. The use of the beautiful pool area is included.