All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 7133 Ninth Hole Dr..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
7133 Ninth Hole Dr.
Last updated October 1 2019 at 10:17 AM

7133 Ninth Hole Dr.

7133 Ninth Hole Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

7133 Ninth Hole Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76179
Lake Country

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
New Modern Upscale Townhomes For Lease coming to North Fort Worth! - Lake Country Villas is a Newly built two story Contemporary/modern and traditional architectural style three (3) bedroom three (3) full bath townhome in a nice gated community near Eagle Mountain golf course and lake. It's 1826 square foot is made to be unique in many ways. From beautiful secluded balcony views, covered porches to built-in cabinets, island, natural stone granite/stylish quartz, walk in pantry etc.

(RLNE5096166)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7133 Ninth Hole Dr. have any available units?
7133 Ninth Hole Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 7133 Ninth Hole Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
7133 Ninth Hole Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7133 Ninth Hole Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 7133 Ninth Hole Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 7133 Ninth Hole Dr. offer parking?
No, 7133 Ninth Hole Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 7133 Ninth Hole Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7133 Ninth Hole Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7133 Ninth Hole Dr. have a pool?
No, 7133 Ninth Hole Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 7133 Ninth Hole Dr. have accessible units?
No, 7133 Ninth Hole Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 7133 Ninth Hole Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 7133 Ninth Hole Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7133 Ninth Hole Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 7133 Ninth Hole Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Verandas at City View
7301 Oakmont Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Horizons at Sunridge
9001 Meadowbrook Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76120
Ridglea Court
5928 Fletcher Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Trinity Meadows
4633 Sycamore School Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76133
Woods of Ridgmar
2200 Taxco Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76116
Hulen Oaks
5700 S Hulen St
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Bell Lancaster
2901 Bledsoe St
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Monticello Oaks Townhomes
150 Boland St
Fort Worth, TX 76107

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University