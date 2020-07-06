All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated April 19 2019 at 9:38 PM

7117 Frenton Terrace

7117 Frenton Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

7117 Frenton Terrace, Fort Worth, TX 76131

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
playground
pool
Beautiful 3-bedroom 1-story home with great at-home office. Home only a little over 3 years old & shows like new. Very nice large extended covered patio. Must see home to appreciate. New community just minutes from 35 near new Basswood Bridge. 10 minutes to Alliance town center and 20 mins from downtown Fort Worth. Near shopping. Home has many upgrades: over-sized tile, upgraded granite, stone fireplace, huge pantry & under cabinet lighting, wine or coffee bar, & energy efficient appliances. Refrigerator, washer and dryer to remain. Home has a Reverse Osmosis Water Filtration system. Home Available by May 15th. Community Pool & Playground Area. HOA paid by Landlord.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7117 Frenton Terrace have any available units?
7117 Frenton Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 7117 Frenton Terrace have?
Some of 7117 Frenton Terrace's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7117 Frenton Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
7117 Frenton Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7117 Frenton Terrace pet-friendly?
No, 7117 Frenton Terrace is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 7117 Frenton Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 7117 Frenton Terrace offers parking.
Does 7117 Frenton Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7117 Frenton Terrace offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7117 Frenton Terrace have a pool?
Yes, 7117 Frenton Terrace has a pool.
Does 7117 Frenton Terrace have accessible units?
No, 7117 Frenton Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 7117 Frenton Terrace have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7117 Frenton Terrace has units with dishwashers.

