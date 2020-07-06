7117 Frenton Terrace

Amenities

Beautiful 3-bedroom 1-story home with great at-home office. Home only a little over 3 years old & shows like new. Very nice large extended covered patio. Must see home to appreciate. New community just minutes from 35 near new Basswood Bridge. 10 minutes to Alliance town center and 20 mins from downtown Fort Worth. Near shopping. Home has many upgrades: over-sized tile, upgraded granite, stone fireplace, huge pantry & under cabinet lighting, wine or coffee bar, & energy efficient appliances. Refrigerator, washer and dryer to remain. Home has a Reverse Osmosis Water Filtration system. Home Available by May 15th. Community Pool & Playground Area. HOA paid by Landlord.