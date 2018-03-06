All apartments in Fort Worth
Location

709 Poncho Lane, Fort Worth, TX 76052
Sendera Ranch

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
garage
pool
tennis court
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
game room
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
media room
tennis court
Lovely large two story home in Sendera Ranch. Large 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home ready for immediate move in! All bedrooms located upstairs plus half bath down and two full baths up. Downstairs living area has a cozy corner fireplace and adjoins the eat in kitchen. A large eating-dining room adjoins the kitchen along with a large pantry and laundry room. Downstairs also has a flex space that can be an extra living or sitting area, dining room or study. Upstairs you will also find another large living area perfect for game room, media room or just simple an extra living area! Vacant and easy to show. Wonderful community with pool, parks, jogging trails and tennis court. Ready for immediate move in!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 709 Poncho Lane have any available units?
709 Poncho Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 709 Poncho Lane have?
Some of 709 Poncho Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 709 Poncho Lane currently offering any rent specials?
709 Poncho Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 709 Poncho Lane pet-friendly?
No, 709 Poncho Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 709 Poncho Lane offer parking?
Yes, 709 Poncho Lane offers parking.
Does 709 Poncho Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 709 Poncho Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 709 Poncho Lane have a pool?
Yes, 709 Poncho Lane has a pool.
Does 709 Poncho Lane have accessible units?
No, 709 Poncho Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 709 Poncho Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 709 Poncho Lane has units with dishwashers.

