709 Poncho Lane

Lovely large two story home in Sendera Ranch. Large 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home ready for immediate move in! All bedrooms located upstairs plus half bath down and two full baths up. Downstairs living area has a cozy corner fireplace and adjoins the eat in kitchen. A large eating-dining room adjoins the kitchen along with a large pantry and laundry room. Downstairs also has a flex space that can be an extra living or sitting area, dining room or study. Upstairs you will also find another large living area perfect for game room, media room or just simple an extra living area! Vacant and easy to show. Wonderful community with pool, parks, jogging trails and tennis court. Ready for immediate move in!