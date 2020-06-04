708 Skyline Bluff Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Beautifully crafted 2-2-2 condo in the downtown Fort Worth area. NEW PAINT THROUGH OUT and CARPET!. Deep 2 Car Garage. Fits a Truck! This 3 story condo is in great condition has hardwood floors throughout the home. The kitchen area offers stainless Steele gas stove and built in microwave, also has granite counter tops and a backslash. Each room comes with carpets and has LED lights and plenty of room. The master bath has a his and her sink with separate shower and tub. The home also offers a rooftop deck view of downtown. Located close to I-35 and I-30, and plenty of shopping and things to do! Walls in photos are no longer TAN, they are all WHITE with WHITE TRIM!