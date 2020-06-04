All apartments in Fort Worth
708 Skyline Bluff Court
Last updated July 17 2019 at 10:57 AM

708 Skyline Bluff Court

708 Skyline Bluff Ct · No Longer Available
Location

708 Skyline Bluff Ct, Fort Worth, TX 76102
Downtown Fort Worth

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautifully crafted 2-2-2 condo in the downtown Fort Worth area. NEW PAINT THROUGH OUT and CARPET!. Deep 2 Car Garage. Fits a Truck! This 3 story condo is in great condition has hardwood floors throughout the home. The kitchen area offers stainless Steele gas stove and built in microwave, also has granite counter tops and a backslash. Each room comes with carpets and has LED lights and plenty of room. The master bath has a his and her sink with separate shower and tub. The home also offers a rooftop deck view of downtown. Located close to I-35 and I-30, and plenty of shopping and things to do! Walls in photos are no longer TAN, they are all WHITE with WHITE TRIM!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 708 Skyline Bluff Court have any available units?
708 Skyline Bluff Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 708 Skyline Bluff Court have?
Some of 708 Skyline Bluff Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 708 Skyline Bluff Court currently offering any rent specials?
708 Skyline Bluff Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 708 Skyline Bluff Court pet-friendly?
No, 708 Skyline Bluff Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 708 Skyline Bluff Court offer parking?
Yes, 708 Skyline Bluff Court offers parking.
Does 708 Skyline Bluff Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 708 Skyline Bluff Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 708 Skyline Bluff Court have a pool?
No, 708 Skyline Bluff Court does not have a pool.
Does 708 Skyline Bluff Court have accessible units?
No, 708 Skyline Bluff Court does not have accessible units.
Does 708 Skyline Bluff Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 708 Skyline Bluff Court has units with dishwashers.

