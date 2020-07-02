708 Darlington Trail

Amenities

Open concept 3 bedroom, 2 bath house with office, split bedrooms, granite kitchen with oversized island, upgraded cabinets, gas cooktop, separate tub and shower in master, large walk in closet & more. Pets considered on a case by case basis with owner approval and additional deposit. No section 8 or housing vouchers accepted. $1175.00 security deposit required. Property can be held off market for 3 weeks from approval of applications before lease is required to start. Applications are provided after prospect views property – no property will be leased sight unseen per broker policy.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.