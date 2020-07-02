All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 708 Darlington Trail.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
708 Darlington Trail
Last updated July 1 2019 at 9:07 PM

708 Darlington Trail

708 Darlington Trail · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

708 Darlington Trail, Fort Worth, TX 76131
Creekwood

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Open concept 3 bedroom, 2 bath house with office, split bedrooms, granite kitchen with oversized island, upgraded cabinets, gas cooktop, separate tub and shower in master, large walk in closet & more. Pets considered on a case by case basis with owner approval and additional deposit. No section 8 or housing vouchers accepted. $1175.00 security deposit required. Property can be held off market for 3 weeks from approval of applications before lease is required to start. Applications are provided after prospect views property – no property will be leased sight unseen per broker policy.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 708 Darlington Trail have any available units?
708 Darlington Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 708 Darlington Trail have?
Some of 708 Darlington Trail's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 708 Darlington Trail currently offering any rent specials?
708 Darlington Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 708 Darlington Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 708 Darlington Trail is pet friendly.
Does 708 Darlington Trail offer parking?
No, 708 Darlington Trail does not offer parking.
Does 708 Darlington Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 708 Darlington Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 708 Darlington Trail have a pool?
No, 708 Darlington Trail does not have a pool.
Does 708 Darlington Trail have accessible units?
No, 708 Darlington Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 708 Darlington Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 708 Darlington Trail does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

University Heights
2901 Stanley Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76110
Marine Park Apartments
3144 NW 33rd St
Fort Worth, TX 76106
Tacara Village
10401 North Riverside Drive
Fort Worth, TX 76244
Rivervue
5828 Arborlawn Drive
Fort Worth, TX 76109
Sycamore Center Villas
7901 Chandra Lane
Fort Worth, TX 76134
The Greens Of Fossil Lake
5960 Travertine Ln
Fort Worth, TX 76137
The Cooper
1001 West Rosedale Street
Fort Worth, TX 76104
Magnolia Park Apartments
2901 W 5th St
Fort Worth, TX 76107

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University