7045 Seton Hall Drive

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking garage

BEAUTIFUL FT WORTH 1 STORY 4-2-2 HOME FOR LEASE WITH A QUICK MAY MOVE IN! *ONLY MINUTES TO I-820, I-30 & 121!*Great Energy efficient open concept Living-Dining-Kitchen Floorplan with large Eat-In Kitchen,Island & abundant cabinet-counter space opening to bright Dining area*Spacious Living with arched opening into Kitchen & Dining*Split Bedroom arrangement with private Owner's Suite,Garden Tub,separate Shower,dual sink vanities & big walk-in closet*Front Bedroom would make a perfect optional Study*Tiled Wet areas & neutral colors throughout*6 foot fenced Backyard,covered back Patio & more in well established Fort Worth Neighborhood*NO SMOKING & NO PETS,SECTION 8 OR VOUCHERS ACCEPTED