Last updated May 9 2019 at 10:06 AM

7045 Seton Hall Drive

7045 Seton Hall Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7045 Seton Hall Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76120
John T. White

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
microwave
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
garage
BEAUTIFUL FT WORTH 1 STORY 4-2-2 HOME FOR LEASE WITH A QUICK MAY MOVE IN! *ONLY MINUTES TO I-820, I-30 & 121!*Great Energy efficient open concept Living-Dining-Kitchen Floorplan with large Eat-In Kitchen,Island & abundant cabinet-counter space opening to bright Dining area*Spacious Living with arched opening into Kitchen & Dining*Split Bedroom arrangement with private Owner's Suite,Garden Tub,separate Shower,dual sink vanities & big walk-in closet*Front Bedroom would make a perfect optional Study*Tiled Wet areas & neutral colors throughout*6 foot fenced Backyard,covered back Patio & more in well established Fort Worth Neighborhood*NO SMOKING & NO PETS,SECTION 8 OR VOUCHERS ACCEPTED

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7045 Seton Hall Drive have any available units?
7045 Seton Hall Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 7045 Seton Hall Drive have?
Some of 7045 Seton Hall Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7045 Seton Hall Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7045 Seton Hall Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7045 Seton Hall Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7045 Seton Hall Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 7045 Seton Hall Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7045 Seton Hall Drive offers parking.
Does 7045 Seton Hall Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7045 Seton Hall Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7045 Seton Hall Drive have a pool?
No, 7045 Seton Hall Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7045 Seton Hall Drive have accessible units?
No, 7045 Seton Hall Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7045 Seton Hall Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7045 Seton Hall Drive has units with dishwashers.

