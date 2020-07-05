704 Santa Rosa Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

The cutest house on the block! Don't miss out on this 3 bedroom 2 bath home with large backyard. Kitchen has been fully remodeled including granite with space for a table and chairs and counter space for barstools. New laminate wood flooring throughout the entire house and tile in wet areas. NO carpet! Master bedroom is huge including a bathroom and large closet. Secondary bedrooms are good size with nice closets. Living room has built in shelves and wainscoting to give it that homey feel. Quiet street and neighborhood. This house will not last long!

