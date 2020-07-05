All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated April 2 2020 at 4:13 AM

704 Santa Rosa Drive

704 Santa Rosa Drive · No Longer Available
Location

704 Santa Rosa Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76052
Sendera Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
The cutest house on the block! Don't miss out on this 3 bedroom 2 bath home with large backyard. Kitchen has been fully remodeled including granite with space for a table and chairs and counter space for barstools. New laminate wood flooring throughout the entire house and tile in wet areas. NO carpet! Master bedroom is huge including a bathroom and large closet. Secondary bedrooms are good size with nice closets. Living room has built in shelves and wainscoting to give it that homey feel. Quiet street and neighborhood. This house will not last long!
Photos coming soon!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 704 Santa Rosa Drive have any available units?
704 Santa Rosa Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 704 Santa Rosa Drive have?
Some of 704 Santa Rosa Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 704 Santa Rosa Drive currently offering any rent specials?
704 Santa Rosa Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 704 Santa Rosa Drive pet-friendly?
No, 704 Santa Rosa Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 704 Santa Rosa Drive offer parking?
Yes, 704 Santa Rosa Drive offers parking.
Does 704 Santa Rosa Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 704 Santa Rosa Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 704 Santa Rosa Drive have a pool?
No, 704 Santa Rosa Drive does not have a pool.
Does 704 Santa Rosa Drive have accessible units?
No, 704 Santa Rosa Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 704 Santa Rosa Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 704 Santa Rosa Drive has units with dishwashers.

