Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Beautiful house- new carpet, freshly painted one story on a corner! Walk into large living that is open to kitchen & breakfast room. Master bedroom is spilt from other two bedrooms & second full bath for privacy. Laundry room is a separate room. Two car garage. Sprinkler system. Great size back yard with wood fence and covered patio.