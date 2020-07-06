All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated August 22 2019 at 11:17 PM

7016 Indiana Avenue

7016 Indiana Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

7016 Indiana Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76137
Summerfields

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Quick move in! ...Hurry on this one.. HVAC 2016'....2016 flooring, paint, ceiling fans etc. Split bedrm arrangemt...* $1575.00 for 6 months then $1595.00 per month.. Private backyard ..back patio.. Rear entry garage.Formal Dining included in the Living room measurement-Could use the space for flexible use...Spacious home. .All bedrooms are generous sized. Enjoy this Single Story home- Keller Schools !! Call it home !! Bluebonnet Elementary is almost in view!! Enjoy the neighborhood and Location....Ready for move-in..Clean and comfortable and cozy...

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7016 Indiana Avenue have any available units?
7016 Indiana Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 7016 Indiana Avenue have?
Some of 7016 Indiana Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7016 Indiana Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7016 Indiana Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7016 Indiana Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 7016 Indiana Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 7016 Indiana Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 7016 Indiana Avenue offers parking.
Does 7016 Indiana Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7016 Indiana Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7016 Indiana Avenue have a pool?
No, 7016 Indiana Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 7016 Indiana Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7016 Indiana Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7016 Indiana Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7016 Indiana Avenue has units with dishwashers.

