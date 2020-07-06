7016 Indiana Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Quick move in! ...Hurry on this one.. HVAC 2016'....2016 flooring, paint, ceiling fans etc. Split bedrm arrangemt...* $1575.00 for 6 months then $1595.00 per month.. Private backyard ..back patio.. Rear entry garage.Formal Dining included in the Living room measurement-Could use the space for flexible use...Spacious home. .All bedrooms are generous sized. Enjoy this Single Story home- Keller Schools !! Call it home !! Bluebonnet Elementary is almost in view!! Enjoy the neighborhood and Location....Ready for move-in..Clean and comfortable and cozy...