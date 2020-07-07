All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated April 24 2020 at 12:44 AM

7008 CHURCH PARK Drive

7008 Church Park Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7008 Church Park Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76133
Candleridge

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
VERY NICE NESTED HOUSE BETWEEN 2 MATURE TREES!!! READY TO ENJOY WINTER IN LARGE LIVING ROOM WITH FIREPLACE... SPACIUS MASTER BATHROOM WITH WALK-IN CLOSSET!!.. AND PREPARE FOR SUMMER DAYS WITH THIS IN-GROUND POOL!!!.. too much to mention come and SEE IT!!!!N O T E: living room hardwood floor has been replaced for carpet NICE!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7008 CHURCH PARK Drive have any available units?
7008 CHURCH PARK Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 7008 CHURCH PARK Drive have?
Some of 7008 CHURCH PARK Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7008 CHURCH PARK Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7008 CHURCH PARK Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7008 CHURCH PARK Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7008 CHURCH PARK Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 7008 CHURCH PARK Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7008 CHURCH PARK Drive offers parking.
Does 7008 CHURCH PARK Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7008 CHURCH PARK Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7008 CHURCH PARK Drive have a pool?
Yes, 7008 CHURCH PARK Drive has a pool.
Does 7008 CHURCH PARK Drive have accessible units?
No, 7008 CHURCH PARK Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7008 CHURCH PARK Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7008 CHURCH PARK Drive has units with dishwashers.

