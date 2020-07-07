7008 CHURCH PARK Drive

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher garage pool fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven Property Amenities parking pool garage

VERY NICE NESTED HOUSE BETWEEN 2 MATURE TREES!!! READY TO ENJOY WINTER IN LARGE LIVING ROOM WITH FIREPLACE... SPACIUS MASTER BATHROOM WITH WALK-IN CLOSSET!!.. AND PREPARE FOR SUMMER DAYS WITH THIS IN-GROUND POOL!!!.. too much to mention come and SEE IT!!!!N O T E: living room hardwood floor has been replaced for carpet NICE!!