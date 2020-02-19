All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated July 1 2019 at 10:38 PM

7001 Bentley Avenue

7001 Bentley Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

7001 Bentley Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76137
Summerfields

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
extra storage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Lovely 3-2-2 on corner lot in Fort Worth, desirable Keller ISD! Open layout, spacious rooms, high ceilings, gorgeous floors, stainless appliances and so much more! Large family room has beautiful wood-look vinyl plank flooring. Nice dining area has a fabulous built-in wet bar and cabinet for extra storage. Bright kitchen has white cabinetry, a stunning backsplash and cute breakfast nook that opens to the second living area with French doors and a classic brick fireplace. Oversized master suite has a private bath with dual sinks. Nice secondaries, pretty colors, light and bright throughout! Backyard has a great covered patio and storage building. A must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7001 Bentley Avenue have any available units?
7001 Bentley Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 7001 Bentley Avenue have?
Some of 7001 Bentley Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7001 Bentley Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7001 Bentley Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7001 Bentley Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 7001 Bentley Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 7001 Bentley Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 7001 Bentley Avenue offers parking.
Does 7001 Bentley Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7001 Bentley Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7001 Bentley Avenue have a pool?
No, 7001 Bentley Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 7001 Bentley Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7001 Bentley Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7001 Bentley Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7001 Bentley Avenue has units with dishwashers.

