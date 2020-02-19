7001 Bentley Avenue

Amenities

Lovely 3-2-2 on corner lot in Fort Worth, desirable Keller ISD! Open layout, spacious rooms, high ceilings, gorgeous floors, stainless appliances and so much more! Large family room has beautiful wood-look vinyl plank flooring. Nice dining area has a fabulous built-in wet bar and cabinet for extra storage. Bright kitchen has white cabinetry, a stunning backsplash and cute breakfast nook that opens to the second living area with French doors and a classic brick fireplace. Oversized master suite has a private bath with dual sinks. Nice secondaries, pretty colors, light and bright throughout! Backyard has a great covered patio and storage building. A must see!