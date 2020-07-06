6976 Carrington Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath TOWNHOME in highly sought-after Carrington Court & award-winning Keller ISD, is exactly what you have been looking for! Come live with all the conveniences of shopping, restaurants & easy access to major highways . Enter from from your attached 2 car garage into a open concept living area and a kitchen that boasts gorgeous granite counters, espresso colored 42 inch cabinets,eat in area, breakfast bar and all stainless appliances. 3 bedrooms upstairs. Lease includes washer dryer and refrigerator. Owner pays HOA.