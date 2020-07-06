All apartments in Fort Worth
6976 Carrington Lane
Last updated June 22 2019 at 6:29 AM

6976 Carrington Lane

6976 Carrington Lane · No Longer Available
Location

6976 Carrington Lane, Fort Worth, TX 76137
Fossil Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath TOWNHOME in highly sought-after Carrington Court & award-winning Keller ISD, is exactly what you have been looking for! Come live with all the conveniences of shopping, restaurants & easy access to major highways . Enter from from your attached 2 car garage into a open concept living area and a kitchen that boasts gorgeous granite counters, espresso colored 42 inch cabinets,eat in area, breakfast bar and all stainless appliances. 3 bedrooms upstairs. Lease includes washer dryer and refrigerator. Owner pays HOA.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6976 Carrington Lane have any available units?
6976 Carrington Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 6976 Carrington Lane have?
Some of 6976 Carrington Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6976 Carrington Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6976 Carrington Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6976 Carrington Lane pet-friendly?
No, 6976 Carrington Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 6976 Carrington Lane offer parking?
Yes, 6976 Carrington Lane offers parking.
Does 6976 Carrington Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6976 Carrington Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6976 Carrington Lane have a pool?
No, 6976 Carrington Lane does not have a pool.
Does 6976 Carrington Lane have accessible units?
No, 6976 Carrington Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6976 Carrington Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6976 Carrington Lane has units with dishwashers.

