6967 Chaco Trail

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly stainless steel playground tennis court

Unit Amenities patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities playground cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly tennis court

Fantastic 4 Bed, 2.5 Bath Home in Fort Worth TX - Available for Lease. - Welcome to this beautiful 2-story home, located in the highly desirable Park Glen community. Features a fantastic open floorplan, two living areas, separate dining space, stainless steel appliances, ample counter space for cooking, and a large backyard with covered patio perfect for entertaining guests. Great location nearby schools, tennis courts, playgrounds, shopping and walking paths.



RENTLY SELF-TOUR: You can view this home on your own, Right Now! No appointment needed. The process is simple through Rently.com by searching for the home address and selecting the "Self Tour Now" button.



For more details on application requirements, please visit us at (www.verdei.co) and select the Application Screening Criteria link under the Tenants menu. To apply for a property, select the Vacancies link, find the property, and click the Apply Now button. All information deemed reliable but not guaranteed, please verify everything.



(RLNE5083488)