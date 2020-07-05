All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated September 3 2019 at 10:18 AM

6967 Chaco Trail

6967 Chaco Trail · No Longer Available
Location

6967 Chaco Trail, Fort Worth, TX 76137
Park Glen

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
stainless steel
playground
tennis court
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
playground
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
Fantastic 4 Bed, 2.5 Bath Home in Fort Worth TX - Available for Lease. - Welcome to this beautiful 2-story home, located in the highly desirable Park Glen community. Features a fantastic open floorplan, two living areas, separate dining space, stainless steel appliances, ample counter space for cooking, and a large backyard with covered patio perfect for entertaining guests. Great location nearby schools, tennis courts, playgrounds, shopping and walking paths.

RENTLY SELF-TOUR: You can view this home on your own, Right Now! No appointment needed. The process is simple through Rently.com by searching for the home address and selecting the "Self Tour Now" button.

For more details on application requirements, please visit us at (www.verdei.co) and select the Application Screening Criteria link under the Tenants menu. To apply for a property, select the Vacancies link, find the property, and click the Apply Now button. All information deemed reliable but not guaranteed, please verify everything.

(RLNE5083488)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6967 Chaco Trail have any available units?
6967 Chaco Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 6967 Chaco Trail have?
Some of 6967 Chaco Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6967 Chaco Trail currently offering any rent specials?
6967 Chaco Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6967 Chaco Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 6967 Chaco Trail is pet friendly.
Does 6967 Chaco Trail offer parking?
No, 6967 Chaco Trail does not offer parking.
Does 6967 Chaco Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6967 Chaco Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6967 Chaco Trail have a pool?
No, 6967 Chaco Trail does not have a pool.
Does 6967 Chaco Trail have accessible units?
No, 6967 Chaco Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 6967 Chaco Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 6967 Chaco Trail does not have units with dishwashers.

