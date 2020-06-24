All apartments in Fort Worth
6954 Fallbrook Court West
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6954 Fallbrook Court West

6954 Fallbrook Court West · No Longer Available
Location

6954 Fallbrook Court West, Fort Worth, TX 76120
Sandybrook

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This charming 3/2/2 located off 820 and John T White. The living, dining, kitchen, and hall have plank wood like flooring while the 3 bedrooms have upgraded carpeting. With updated light and plumbing fixtures as well as 2 tone paint, this remodeled home is ready for move in! With an open floor plan, the kitchen is open to the living and dining areas. Featuring a split floor plan, the master is separate from the 2 secondary bedrooms. The master bedroom is complete with a walk in closet and in suite master bath which features updated fixtures. The large shaded backyard is perfect for entertaining adults and children alike.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6954 Fallbrook Court West have any available units?
6954 Fallbrook Court West doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 6954 Fallbrook Court West have?
Some of 6954 Fallbrook Court West's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6954 Fallbrook Court West currently offering any rent specials?
6954 Fallbrook Court West is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6954 Fallbrook Court West pet-friendly?
Yes, 6954 Fallbrook Court West is pet friendly.
Does 6954 Fallbrook Court West offer parking?
No, 6954 Fallbrook Court West does not offer parking.
Does 6954 Fallbrook Court West have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6954 Fallbrook Court West does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6954 Fallbrook Court West have a pool?
No, 6954 Fallbrook Court West does not have a pool.
Does 6954 Fallbrook Court West have accessible units?
No, 6954 Fallbrook Court West does not have accessible units.
Does 6954 Fallbrook Court West have units with dishwashers?
No, 6954 Fallbrook Court West does not have units with dishwashers.

