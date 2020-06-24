6954 Fallbrook Court West

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated walk in closets carpet

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This charming 3/2/2 located off 820 and John T White. The living, dining, kitchen, and hall have plank wood like flooring while the 3 bedrooms have upgraded carpeting. With updated light and plumbing fixtures as well as 2 tone paint, this remodeled home is ready for move in! With an open floor plan, the kitchen is open to the living and dining areas. Featuring a split floor plan, the master is separate from the 2 secondary bedrooms. The master bedroom is complete with a walk in closet and in suite master bath which features updated fixtures. The large shaded backyard is perfect for entertaining adults and children alike.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.