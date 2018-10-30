6952 Meadow Way Ln

All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated August 3 2019 at 5:05 PM

6952 Meadow Way Lane
Location

6952 Meadow Way Lane, Fort Worth, TX 76179
Parkview Hills

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
game room
courtyard
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
courtyard
game room
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/dfc90a1029 ---- Great 2 Story Home on a corner lot, 4 bedroom 2.5 bath, foyer opens to a huge game room, walk in closets, Huge living room 1942 Sq ft. Built 2006 Comes with remote control. Move in ready. $50 application fee 3 times rent gross, NO evictions. SMALL pet ok with pet fees. Move in ready NOW, prefer a FAST move in! Call to schedule with our app Show Mojo. After please call Property manager maria 817-505-7713 Tambien se habla espanol. Garage Two Story

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

