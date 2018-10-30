6952 Meadow Way Ln

Amenities

pet friendly garage walk in closets game room courtyard

Unit Amenities walk in closets Property Amenities courtyard game room parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/dfc90a1029 ---- Great 2 Story Home on a corner lot, 4 bedroom 2.5 bath, foyer opens to a huge game room, walk in closets, Huge living room 1942 Sq ft. Built 2006 Comes with remote control. Move in ready. $50 application fee 3 times rent gross, NO evictions. SMALL pet ok with pet fees. Move in ready NOW, prefer a FAST move in! Call to schedule with our app Show Mojo. After please call Property manager maria 817-505-7713 Tambien se habla espanol. Garage Two Story