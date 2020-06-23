All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 6929 Bentley Ave..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
6929 Bentley Ave.
Last updated December 22 2019 at 7:48 AM

6929 Bentley Ave.

6929 Bentley Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6929 Bentley Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76137
Summerfields

Amenities

pet friendly
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Nice Single Family Home in Keller ISD - Walk to Bluebonnet Elementary. Beautiful single story home in Keller ISD. This home has plenty of room with 2 large living areas and 2 dining areas with a fireplace. The home has new inside paint and new plank flooring in living areas with new carpet in bedrooms. The yard is fenced and home is total electric. The bedrooms are split for privacy. TAR app. $45 app fee can be paid using credit card. Income needs to be 3.5x monthly rent, good rental and no bad in last 5 years.

(RLNE5362181)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6929 Bentley Ave. have any available units?
6929 Bentley Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 6929 Bentley Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
6929 Bentley Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6929 Bentley Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 6929 Bentley Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 6929 Bentley Ave. offer parking?
No, 6929 Bentley Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 6929 Bentley Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6929 Bentley Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6929 Bentley Ave. have a pool?
No, 6929 Bentley Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 6929 Bentley Ave. have accessible units?
No, 6929 Bentley Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 6929 Bentley Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 6929 Bentley Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6929 Bentley Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 6929 Bentley Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Historic Electric Building
410 W 7th St
Fort Worth, TX 76102
Broadstone on 5th
500 Energy Way
Fort Worth, TX 76102
The Laurel by Cortland
7000 N Beach St
Fort Worth, TX 76137
Taylor Commons
5600 Cotswold Hills Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76112
Sevona Avion
14500 Sovereign Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76155
City Parc at Keller
10501 N Beach St
Fort Worth, TX 76244
Presidio at River East
2413 Race Street
Fort Worth, TX 76111
The View of Fort Worth
1852 E Northside Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76106

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University