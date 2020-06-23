6929 Bentley Ave.

Amenities

Nice Single Family Home in Keller ISD - Walk to Bluebonnet Elementary. Beautiful single story home in Keller ISD. This home has plenty of room with 2 large living areas and 2 dining areas with a fireplace. The home has new inside paint and new plank flooring in living areas with new carpet in bedrooms. The yard is fenced and home is total electric. The bedrooms are split for privacy. TAR app. $45 app fee can be paid using credit card. Income needs to be 3.5x monthly rent, good rental and no bad in last 5 years.



(RLNE5362181)