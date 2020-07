Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated microwave

Located in the highly desirable neighborhood of Ridglea Hills. Recently renovated, updated windows, appliances. Refinished hardwood flooring and large back yard. This is a truly a cozy home, minutes from shopping, dinning and more. Pets are on a case by case. Home will be fully cleaned before tenant's move-in. Seller Financing is also available.