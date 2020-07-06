Amenities

pet friendly fireplace accessible internet access carpet

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace Property Amenities accessible cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

6909 Laurel Canyon, Fort Worth Available 03/31/19 Beautiful Family Home Conveniently Off Chisholm Trail Parkway - Beautiful property conveniently located just off Chisholm Trail Parkway. Nestled in a quiet cul de sac in an established neighborhood. Open floor plan, natural light from the kitchen skylight. Separate formal dining area. House has new carpet, custom paint, laminate flooring, ceramic tile, and beautiful picture frame molding. The main living area has a fireplace with a gas starter and stone hearth. Large master suite with a large bathroom and double shower. ADA extra wide doorways and a handicap accessible shower in the master bedroom make this house wheelchair accessible. Close to hospitals, shopping, freeways, restaurants, TCU, Clearfork, Hulen Mall and so much more.



Won't last long!



Contact us today!

Text/Call (469) 249-0585



(RLNE4625973)