Fort Worth, TX
6909 Laurel Canyon, Fort Worth
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6909 Laurel Canyon, Fort Worth

6909 Laurel Canyon Ter · No Longer Available
Location

6909 Laurel Canyon Ter, Fort Worth, TX 76132
Park Palisades

Amenities

pet friendly
fireplace
accessible
internet access
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
Property Amenities
accessible
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
6909 Laurel Canyon, Fort Worth Available 03/31/19 Beautiful Family Home Conveniently Off Chisholm Trail Parkway - Beautiful property conveniently located just off Chisholm Trail Parkway. Nestled in a quiet cul de sac in an established neighborhood. Open floor plan, natural light from the kitchen skylight. Separate formal dining area. House has new carpet, custom paint, laminate flooring, ceramic tile, and beautiful picture frame molding. The main living area has a fireplace with a gas starter and stone hearth. Large master suite with a large bathroom and double shower. ADA extra wide doorways and a handicap accessible shower in the master bedroom make this house wheelchair accessible. Close to hospitals, shopping, freeways, restaurants, TCU, Clearfork, Hulen Mall and so much more.

Won't last long!

Contact us today!
Text/Call (469) 249-0585

(RLNE4625973)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6909 Laurel Canyon, Fort Worth have any available units?
6909 Laurel Canyon, Fort Worth doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 6909 Laurel Canyon, Fort Worth have?
Some of 6909 Laurel Canyon, Fort Worth's amenities include pet friendly, fireplace, and accessible. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6909 Laurel Canyon, Fort Worth currently offering any rent specials?
6909 Laurel Canyon, Fort Worth is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6909 Laurel Canyon, Fort Worth pet-friendly?
Yes, 6909 Laurel Canyon, Fort Worth is pet friendly.
Does 6909 Laurel Canyon, Fort Worth offer parking?
No, 6909 Laurel Canyon, Fort Worth does not offer parking.
Does 6909 Laurel Canyon, Fort Worth have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6909 Laurel Canyon, Fort Worth does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6909 Laurel Canyon, Fort Worth have a pool?
No, 6909 Laurel Canyon, Fort Worth does not have a pool.
Does 6909 Laurel Canyon, Fort Worth have accessible units?
Yes, 6909 Laurel Canyon, Fort Worth has accessible units.
Does 6909 Laurel Canyon, Fort Worth have units with dishwashers?
No, 6909 Laurel Canyon, Fort Worth does not have units with dishwashers.

