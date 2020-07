Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Three bedroom two bathroom home in a great neighborhood! Wood burning fireplace! Walls have been painted a

neutral color! Community park nearby! We require household income of at least 3x's the rent a month. Application fee is $40 for an individual 18 or older, or $55 for a married couple with the same last name.