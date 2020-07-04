All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated September 5 2019 at 11:14 PM

6825 Prairie Hill Road N

6825 Prairie Hill Rd N · No Longer Available
Location

6825 Prairie Hill Rd N, Fort Worth, TX 76131

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautifully remodeled 3 bedroom home! This home has gorgeous granite counter tops, laminate wood floors, a large living space, eat in kitchen and updated bathrooms. This home is move in ready and won't last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6825 Prairie Hill Road N have any available units?
6825 Prairie Hill Road N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 6825 Prairie Hill Road N have?
Some of 6825 Prairie Hill Road N's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6825 Prairie Hill Road N currently offering any rent specials?
6825 Prairie Hill Road N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6825 Prairie Hill Road N pet-friendly?
No, 6825 Prairie Hill Road N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 6825 Prairie Hill Road N offer parking?
Yes, 6825 Prairie Hill Road N offers parking.
Does 6825 Prairie Hill Road N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6825 Prairie Hill Road N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6825 Prairie Hill Road N have a pool?
No, 6825 Prairie Hill Road N does not have a pool.
Does 6825 Prairie Hill Road N have accessible units?
No, 6825 Prairie Hill Road N does not have accessible units.
Does 6825 Prairie Hill Road N have units with dishwashers?
No, 6825 Prairie Hill Road N does not have units with dishwashers.

