Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Charming updated home in desirable Ridglea Hills, only a few blocks from Ridglea Elementary. Great curb appeal. Home has 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, formals and den with built ins and french doors to patio. Light and bright kitchen with gas cooktop and warming drawer. Backyard has large covered wood deck that is perfect for entertaining. Includes Fridge.