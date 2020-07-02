6816 Ashbury Drive

Amenities

Fully furnished-Vacation Rental! Available now, includes washer, dryer, gas grill & refrigerator, towels, bedding & kitchen supplies. Available for short term rent; great for vacationers, someone in town for business, conference, sports events, etc, Need a place while your home is being built, remodeled or repaired? This is it! Very cozy but fantastic open concept layout, has a u-shaped kitchen, lots of cabinets, Master bedroom with see-thru fireplace, split bedrooms, nice size yard, 1 car garage includes additional side with a utility room & storage space. Fully fenced for greater privacy. Pets are negotiable. Tenant pays all utilities, internet and or cable.