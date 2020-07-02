All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 6816 Ashbury Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
6816 Ashbury Drive
Last updated July 14 2019 at 2:28 AM

6816 Ashbury Drive

6816 Ashbury Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6816 Ashbury Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76133

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Fully furnished-Vacation Rental! Available now, includes washer, dryer, gas grill & refrigerator, towels, bedding & kitchen supplies. Available for short term rent; great for vacationers, someone in town for business, conference, sports events, etc, Need a place while your home is being built, remodeled or repaired? This is it! Very cozy but fantastic open concept layout, has a u-shaped kitchen, lots of cabinets, Master bedroom with see-thru fireplace, split bedrooms, nice size yard, 1 car garage includes additional side with a utility room & storage space. Fully fenced for greater privacy. Pets are negotiable. Tenant pays all utilities, internet and or cable.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6816 Ashbury Drive have any available units?
6816 Ashbury Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 6816 Ashbury Drive have?
Some of 6816 Ashbury Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6816 Ashbury Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6816 Ashbury Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6816 Ashbury Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6816 Ashbury Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6816 Ashbury Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6816 Ashbury Drive offers parking.
Does 6816 Ashbury Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6816 Ashbury Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6816 Ashbury Drive have a pool?
No, 6816 Ashbury Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6816 Ashbury Drive have accessible units?
No, 6816 Ashbury Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6816 Ashbury Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6816 Ashbury Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Siena Apartments
5230 Bryant Irvin Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Broadstone on 5th
500 Energy Way
Fort Worth, TX 76102
The Ranch at Fossil Creek
5350 Fossil Creek Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76137
Sevona Avion
14500 Sovereign Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76155
The Reserve at Bellevue
7301 Ederville Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76112
Constellation Ranch
500 W Loop 820 S
Fort Worth, TX 76108
Republic Deer Creek
10600 Bilsky Bay Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76140
Park West
7251 Crowley Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76134

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University