All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 6800 Terbet Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
6800 Terbet Court
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6800 Terbet Court

6800 Terbet Ct · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Harmony Hills
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

6800 Terbet Ct, Fort Worth, TX 76112
Harmony Hills

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
6800 Terbet Court Available 03/22/19 Gorgeous Custom Single Family Home 3/2/2- Great Location -Easy Access to I-30~ - Coming SOON~ APPLY NOW!!!!

Beautiful Custom Single Family Home in a perfect Cul-de-sac Located in East Ft Worth. It offers 2 Large Living Areas & 10 Ceilings. The master Bedroom is a perfect retreat where large bathroom has garden tub and separated shower. Huge Walk-in master closet makes organizing a easy task. 2nd living area which is the large family room with a cozy fire place where you can spend quality time with your love ones.

View all available properties at www.turnkeydfw.com

6800 Terbet Ct.
Ft. Worth, TX 76112

1820 Sq Ft (+-)
3 Bedrooms
2 Bathrooms
2 Car Garage
SPACIOUS & OPEN CUSTOM HOME FEATURING:
INCLUDES Many UPGRADES
INCLUDES 2 Living Areas
INCLUDES Wood Burning Fireplace
INCLUDES Garden Tub
INCLUDES Stove, Dishwasher
Large Walk-in pantry
Laundry room with full size W/D connection.
Wood Fenced backyard.
Pet Friendly

PET POLICY: Turn Key limits pets to certain breeds and limits the number of pets on a per property basis. The prohibited breeds are: Akita, American Bulldog, Beauceron, Belgian Malinois, Caucasion Mtn Dog/Ovcharka, Chow, Doberman, German Shepherd, Great Dane, Keeshond, Mastiff, Pitt Bull, Rhodesian Ridgeback, Rottweiler, Staffordshire Terrier, Wolf Hybrid, or any mix of the above. (The list of prohibited breeds may change based on new breeds and insurance regulations regarding pet breeds not covered by policies. If you have any concerns about your pets, please contact the Turn Key office prior to submitting an application.)

KEEPING YOU HAPPY IN YOUR HOME

Sponsoring Broker Turn Key Real Estate Management, LLC. TX license # 9002423

* Owner Agent *

"We are pledged to the letter and spirit of U.S. Policy for the achievement of EQUAL HOUSING OPPORTUNITY throughout the Nation. We encourage and support an affirmative advertising and marketing program in which there are no barriers to obtaining housing because of race, color, religion, sex, handicap, familial status, or national origin."

**THIS PROPERTY IS PROFESSIONALLY LEASED AND/OR MANAGED BY TURN KEY REAL ESTATE & MANAGEMENT SERVICES, LLC.

IF YOU ARE NOT WORKING WITH A LICENSED TEXAS REAL ESTATE AGENT OR A MEMBER OF THE TURN KEY STAFF, YOU MAY BE INVOLVED IN A PHISHING SCAM.

IF YOU BELIEVE YOU ARE INVOLVED IN A PHISHING SCAM, PLEASE CONTACT OUR OFFICE AT 877-727-4767.

THIS NOTICE IS GOOD FOR THE CALENDAR YEAR OF 2017.**

(RLNE3689050)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6800 Terbet Court have any available units?
6800 Terbet Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 6800 Terbet Court have?
Some of 6800 Terbet Court's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6800 Terbet Court currently offering any rent specials?
6800 Terbet Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6800 Terbet Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 6800 Terbet Court is pet friendly.
Does 6800 Terbet Court offer parking?
Yes, 6800 Terbet Court offers parking.
Does 6800 Terbet Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6800 Terbet Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6800 Terbet Court have a pool?
No, 6800 Terbet Court does not have a pool.
Does 6800 Terbet Court have accessible units?
Yes, 6800 Terbet Court has accessible units.
Does 6800 Terbet Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6800 Terbet Court has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Oxford at Lake Worth
1501 Westpark View Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76108
The Henderson
1000 Henderson St.
Fort Worth, TX 76102
Aspire Fossil Creek
3600 Basswood Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76137
The Wyatt at Presidio Junction
2301 Presidio Vista Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76177
Arbors on Oakmont
6000 Oakmont Trl
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Chaparral
6520 Red Sierra Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76112
The Phoenix
429 College Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76104
The Dylan
5344 Sycamore School Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76123

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University