w/d hookup dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace range w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities accessible on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

6800 Terbet Court Available 03/22/19 Gorgeous Custom Single Family Home 3/2/2- Great Location -Easy Access to I-30~ - Coming SOON~ APPLY NOW!!!!



Beautiful Custom Single Family Home in a perfect Cul-de-sac Located in East Ft Worth. It offers 2 Large Living Areas & 10 Ceilings. The master Bedroom is a perfect retreat where large bathroom has garden tub and separated shower. Huge Walk-in master closet makes organizing a easy task. 2nd living area which is the large family room with a cozy fire place where you can spend quality time with your love ones.



6800 Terbet Ct.

Ft. Worth, TX 76112



1820 Sq Ft (+-)

3 Bedrooms

2 Bathrooms

2 Car Garage

SPACIOUS & OPEN CUSTOM HOME FEATURING:

INCLUDES Many UPGRADES

INCLUDES 2 Living Areas

INCLUDES Wood Burning Fireplace

INCLUDES Garden Tub

INCLUDES Stove, Dishwasher

Large Walk-in pantry

Laundry room with full size W/D connection.

Wood Fenced backyard.

Pet Friendly



PET POLICY: Turn Key limits pets to certain breeds and limits the number of pets on a per property basis. The prohibited breeds are: Akita, American Bulldog, Beauceron, Belgian Malinois, Caucasion Mtn Dog/Ovcharka, Chow, Doberman, German Shepherd, Great Dane, Keeshond, Mastiff, Pitt Bull, Rhodesian Ridgeback, Rottweiler, Staffordshire Terrier, Wolf Hybrid, or any mix of the above. (The list of prohibited breeds may change based on new breeds and insurance regulations regarding pet breeds not covered by policies. If you have any concerns about your pets, please contact the Turn Key office prior to submitting an application.)



