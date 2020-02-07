All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated December 11 2019 at 9:45 PM

6761 Spoonwood Lane

6761 Spoonwood Lane · No Longer Available
Location

6761 Spoonwood Lane, Fort Worth, TX 76137
Summerfields

Amenities

pet friendly
walk in closets
fireplace
microwave
oven
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
oven
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Split bedroom 3/2/2 plus 2 dining areas home in Summerfields with huge back yard, across street from large city park, new microwave, cooktop and oven 2019, walk in closet in master bedroom, full size W/D area inside home, woodburning fireplace and lovely bay style windows in formal dining and front spare bedroom. Owner will allow 1 cat and/or up to 2 dogs no larger than 45 lbs with approval and additional pet deposit. No section 8 or housing vouchers accepted. $1175.00 security deposit required. Property can be held off market for 3 weeks from approval of applications before lease is required to start. Applications are provided after prospect views property – no property will be leased sight unseen per broker policy.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6761 Spoonwood Lane have any available units?
6761 Spoonwood Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 6761 Spoonwood Lane have?
Some of 6761 Spoonwood Lane's amenities include pet friendly, walk in closets, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6761 Spoonwood Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6761 Spoonwood Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6761 Spoonwood Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 6761 Spoonwood Lane is pet friendly.
Does 6761 Spoonwood Lane offer parking?
No, 6761 Spoonwood Lane does not offer parking.
Does 6761 Spoonwood Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6761 Spoonwood Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6761 Spoonwood Lane have a pool?
No, 6761 Spoonwood Lane does not have a pool.
Does 6761 Spoonwood Lane have accessible units?
No, 6761 Spoonwood Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6761 Spoonwood Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 6761 Spoonwood Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

