6761 Spoonwood Lane

Split bedroom 3/2/2 plus 2 dining areas home in Summerfields with huge back yard, across street from large city park, new microwave, cooktop and oven 2019, walk in closet in master bedroom, full size W/D area inside home, woodburning fireplace and lovely bay style windows in formal dining and front spare bedroom. Owner will allow 1 cat and/or up to 2 dogs no larger than 45 lbs with approval and additional pet deposit. No section 8 or housing vouchers accepted. $1175.00 security deposit required. Property can be held off market for 3 weeks from approval of applications before lease is required to start. Applications are provided after prospect views property – no property will be leased sight unseen per broker policy.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.