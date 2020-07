Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool garage

Looking for a 4BR 2.5BA two story home with a pool in a cul de sac? Then this home is waiting for you to lease! Well kept home is currently owner occupied. Two living areas, all bedrooms upstairs. Master bedroom suite features a look through fireplace, tub, shower and huge closet. Downstairs living area with formal dining room, eat in kitchen, den. Loft upstairs. Amazing pool in backyard. Monthly lease amount includes yard service and pool service for easy living!