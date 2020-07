Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Nicely kept 4-bedroom, 2-bath home in a great location. Two living areas separated by the kitchen provides plenty of space for everyone. Large back yard. Convenient to entertainment, dining and shopping.

Please submit TAR application for each person over 18. Fee will be paid online to SmartMove.

One small dog at least two years old and under 25 pounds will be allowed, depending on breed.