6709 Chalk River Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful 3-2-2, with secondary bedrooms in the front of the home along with laundry and garage entrance. Huge kitchen with island, plenty of counter top and cabinet space. Eat in kitchen, breakfast bar, along with large pantry. Kitchen opens to living room with gas fireplace. Spacious master bedroom. Master bath boasts dual sinks, separate garden jet tub and shower, and walk-in closet. Remote ceiling fans, window seats, covered patio, accented painting, extra cabinets in restrooms make this home move in ready right away! Pets on a case by case basis with owner approval; deposit is per pet. All info deemed reliable, but not guaranteed. House can be held up to two weeks with approved application and deposit.