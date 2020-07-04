All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated August 9 2019 at 2:43 PM

6709 Chalk River Drive

6709 Chalk River Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6709 Chalk River Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76179
Eagle Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful 3-2-2, with secondary bedrooms in the front of the home along with laundry and garage entrance. Huge kitchen with island, plenty of counter top and cabinet space. Eat in kitchen, breakfast bar, along with large pantry. Kitchen opens to living room with gas fireplace. Spacious master bedroom. Master bath boasts dual sinks, separate garden jet tub and shower, and walk-in closet. Remote ceiling fans, window seats, covered patio, accented painting, extra cabinets in restrooms make this home move in ready right away! Pets on a case by case basis with owner approval; deposit is per pet. All info deemed reliable, but not guaranteed. House can be held up to two weeks with approved application and deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6709 Chalk River Drive have any available units?
6709 Chalk River Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 6709 Chalk River Drive have?
Some of 6709 Chalk River Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6709 Chalk River Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6709 Chalk River Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6709 Chalk River Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6709 Chalk River Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6709 Chalk River Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6709 Chalk River Drive offers parking.
Does 6709 Chalk River Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6709 Chalk River Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6709 Chalk River Drive have a pool?
No, 6709 Chalk River Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6709 Chalk River Drive have accessible units?
No, 6709 Chalk River Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6709 Chalk River Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6709 Chalk River Drive has units with dishwashers.

