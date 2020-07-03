6705 Lost Star Ln

Amenities

A must see GorgeousLuxury 3 story townhome!! - Don't miss out on this Beauty! Luxury 3 story townhome in desired Bellaire neighborhood and was builders model! 3 bedrooms and 3.5 bath. Beautiful eat in kitchen with granite counters, island, breakfast bar and stainless appliances attached to dining area with stone fireplace. Dining room overlooks downstairs living room with another stone fireplace. Master bath has garden tub, separate shower, double vanity and marble counters. Enjoy the outdoors on the quiet back patio and garden area. New roof and windows. Custom plantation shutters. A must see! Call to view today!



No Pets Allowed



