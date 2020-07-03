All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated October 12 2019 at 10:45 AM

6705 Lost Star Ln

6705 Lost Star Lane · No Longer Available
Location

6705 Lost Star Lane, Fort Worth, TX 76132

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
stainless steel
fireplace
bathtub
Property Amenities
A must see GorgeousLuxury 3 story townhome!! - Don't miss out on this Beauty! Luxury 3 story townhome in desired Bellaire neighborhood and was builders model! 3 bedrooms and 3.5 bath. Beautiful eat in kitchen with granite counters, island, breakfast bar and stainless appliances attached to dining area with stone fireplace. Dining room overlooks downstairs living room with another stone fireplace. Master bath has garden tub, separate shower, double vanity and marble counters. Enjoy the outdoors on the quiet back patio and garden area. New roof and windows. Custom plantation shutters. A must see! Call to view today!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5177042)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6705 Lost Star Ln have any available units?
6705 Lost Star Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 6705 Lost Star Ln have?
Some of 6705 Lost Star Ln's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6705 Lost Star Ln currently offering any rent specials?
6705 Lost Star Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6705 Lost Star Ln pet-friendly?
No, 6705 Lost Star Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 6705 Lost Star Ln offer parking?
No, 6705 Lost Star Ln does not offer parking.
Does 6705 Lost Star Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6705 Lost Star Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6705 Lost Star Ln have a pool?
No, 6705 Lost Star Ln does not have a pool.
Does 6705 Lost Star Ln have accessible units?
No, 6705 Lost Star Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 6705 Lost Star Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 6705 Lost Star Ln does not have units with dishwashers.

