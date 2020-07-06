6617 Greenlee Street

Amenities

garbage disposal dishwasher range oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal oven range Property Amenities

Single Family House For Rent

Beautiful House with Newly Paint inside. Provided with Garbage disposal and Stove .New flooring all over.



RENT AND DEPOSIT CAN BE BASED ON CREDIT & RENTAL HISTORY & TERM OF LEASE LONGER LEASE CAN BE APPLIED TO GET A GREAT RENTAL RATE



BUYER REP TO CONFIRM ROOM COUNT AND SCHOOLS LISTED