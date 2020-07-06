Rent Calculator
6617 Greenlee Street
6617 Greenlee Street
6617 Greenlee Street
Location
6617 Greenlee Street, Fort Worth, TX 76112
Handley
Amenities
garbage disposal
dishwasher
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
oven
range
Property Amenities
Single Family House For Rent
Beautiful House with Newly Paint inside. Provided with Garbage disposal and Stove .New flooring all over.
RENT AND DEPOSIT CAN BE BASED ON CREDIT & RENTAL HISTORY & TERM OF LEASE LONGER LEASE CAN BE APPLIED TO GET A GREAT RENTAL RATE
BUYER REP TO CONFIRM ROOM COUNT AND SCHOOLS LISTED
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6617 Greenlee Street have any available units?
6617 Greenlee Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
Fort Worth, TX
.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Fort Worth Rent Report
.
What amenities does 6617 Greenlee Street have?
Some of 6617 Greenlee Street's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and range.
Amenities section
.
Is 6617 Greenlee Street currently offering any rent specials?
6617 Greenlee Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6617 Greenlee Street pet-friendly?
No, 6617 Greenlee Street is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Fort Worth
.
Does 6617 Greenlee Street offer parking?
No, 6617 Greenlee Street does not offer parking.
Does 6617 Greenlee Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6617 Greenlee Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6617 Greenlee Street have a pool?
No, 6617 Greenlee Street does not have a pool.
Does 6617 Greenlee Street have accessible units?
No, 6617 Greenlee Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6617 Greenlee Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6617 Greenlee Street has units with dishwashers.
