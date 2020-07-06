All apartments in Fort Worth
6520 Geneva Lane

6520 Geneva Lane · No Longer Available
Location

6520 Geneva Lane, Fort Worth, TX 76131
Northbrook

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dog park
parking
pool
garage
pet friendly
*AN APPLICATION HAS BEEN ACCEPTED* 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with granite countertops in the open kitchen and all stainless steel appliances. Fridge, washer and dryer are included with rent. Laminate wood flooring in large living area. Large open side yard with red tip photinia along the back of the fence for additional privacy. Community park and pool located nearby. Convenient to 35W S and 820. Within 10 mile radius of 21 parks, 19 golf courses, 2 dog parks, and a hiking park. Extra storage in the garage with overhead shelving. Tenant to verify schools and all other information. No Cats. Landlord discretion regarding the number of pets & breed. $60 application fee per person over 18. One year plus lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6520 Geneva Lane have any available units?
6520 Geneva Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 6520 Geneva Lane have?
Some of 6520 Geneva Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6520 Geneva Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6520 Geneva Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6520 Geneva Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 6520 Geneva Lane is pet friendly.
Does 6520 Geneva Lane offer parking?
Yes, 6520 Geneva Lane offers parking.
Does 6520 Geneva Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6520 Geneva Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6520 Geneva Lane have a pool?
Yes, 6520 Geneva Lane has a pool.
Does 6520 Geneva Lane have accessible units?
No, 6520 Geneva Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6520 Geneva Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6520 Geneva Lane has units with dishwashers.

