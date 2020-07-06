6520 Geneva Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities dog park parking pool garage pet friendly

*AN APPLICATION HAS BEEN ACCEPTED* 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with granite countertops in the open kitchen and all stainless steel appliances. Fridge, washer and dryer are included with rent. Laminate wood flooring in large living area. Large open side yard with red tip photinia along the back of the fence for additional privacy. Community park and pool located nearby. Convenient to 35W S and 820. Within 10 mile radius of 21 parks, 19 golf courses, 2 dog parks, and a hiking park. Extra storage in the garage with overhead shelving. Tenant to verify schools and all other information. No Cats. Landlord discretion regarding the number of pets & breed. $60 application fee per person over 18. One year plus lease.