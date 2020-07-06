All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 6500 Callahan Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
6500 Callahan Court
Last updated April 29 2020 at 8:39 PM

6500 Callahan Court

6500 Callahan Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6500 Callahan Court, Fort Worth, TX 76112
Ryanwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
MOVE-IN SPECIAL -$1500 if tenant occupied by 5-15-20. Fabulous 3-2-2 in Fort Worth! Beautifully refinished hardwood floors, new paint, new privacy fencing, new efficient HVAC, two living areas, huge backyard and so much more! Entry opens to the first living room with decorative crown and chair molding. Spacious 19x13 family room is open to the lovely kitchen with pretty granite countertops, stainless appliances, built-in microwave and ample storage. Master suite has his & hers closets plus a private bath with a walk-in shower. Nice secondary bedrooms, great backyard with lots of shade trees and an extended walkway with an open patio. Tenant Benefits Package required. Utility services managed by SimpleBills.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6500 Callahan Court have any available units?
6500 Callahan Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 6500 Callahan Court have?
Some of 6500 Callahan Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6500 Callahan Court currently offering any rent specials?
6500 Callahan Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6500 Callahan Court pet-friendly?
No, 6500 Callahan Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 6500 Callahan Court offer parking?
Yes, 6500 Callahan Court offers parking.
Does 6500 Callahan Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6500 Callahan Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6500 Callahan Court have a pool?
No, 6500 Callahan Court does not have a pool.
Does 6500 Callahan Court have accessible units?
No, 6500 Callahan Court does not have accessible units.
Does 6500 Callahan Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6500 Callahan Court has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Find a Sublet
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Terrell Homes
1220 East Vickery Boulevard
Fort Worth, TX 76104
Hulen Gardens
7415 Tallow Wind Trl
Fort Worth, TX 76133
Sagewater Village
9340 Feather Grass Ln
Fort Worth, TX 76177
Maxwell
8300 Brentwood Stair Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76120
Dakota Ridge
6776 Westcreek Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76133
Northwood
4301 Weber St
Fort Worth, TX 76106
Mag & May
315 West Magnolia Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76104
Woodmont
1021 Oak Grove Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76115

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University