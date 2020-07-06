6500 Callahan Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

MOVE-IN SPECIAL -$1500 if tenant occupied by 5-15-20. Fabulous 3-2-2 in Fort Worth! Beautifully refinished hardwood floors, new paint, new privacy fencing, new efficient HVAC, two living areas, huge backyard and so much more! Entry opens to the first living room with decorative crown and chair molding. Spacious 19x13 family room is open to the lovely kitchen with pretty granite countertops, stainless appliances, built-in microwave and ample storage. Master suite has his & hers closets plus a private bath with a walk-in shower. Nice secondary bedrooms, great backyard with lots of shade trees and an extended walkway with an open patio. Tenant Benefits Package required. Utility services managed by SimpleBills.