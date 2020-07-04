All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated November 7 2019 at 9:10 AM

6491 Waverly Way

Location

6491 Waverly Way, Fort Worth, TX 76116
Ridglea Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Spacious 2 bedroom, 2 bath duplex, that lives like a single family home. Located in Ridglea Hills, this lovely, pet friendly home boasts original hardwood floors, ample built ins, huge wood pane windows to let in abundant natural light. A patio and fenced backyard provides more living space. The circle drive and 2 car garage offer plenty of parking. Close to shopping and dining and easy access to downtown, Clearfork, Hospital District and Cultural District. So much charm...This is a must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6491 Waverly Way have any available units?
6491 Waverly Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 6491 Waverly Way have?
Some of 6491 Waverly Way's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6491 Waverly Way currently offering any rent specials?
6491 Waverly Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6491 Waverly Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 6491 Waverly Way is pet friendly.
Does 6491 Waverly Way offer parking?
Yes, 6491 Waverly Way offers parking.
Does 6491 Waverly Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6491 Waverly Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6491 Waverly Way have a pool?
No, 6491 Waverly Way does not have a pool.
Does 6491 Waverly Way have accessible units?
No, 6491 Waverly Way does not have accessible units.
Does 6491 Waverly Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6491 Waverly Way has units with dishwashers.

