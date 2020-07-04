6491 Waverly Way

Amenities

Spacious 2 bedroom, 2 bath duplex, that lives like a single family home. Located in Ridglea Hills, this lovely, pet friendly home boasts original hardwood floors, ample built ins, huge wood pane windows to let in abundant natural light. A patio and fenced backyard provides more living space. The circle drive and 2 car garage offer plenty of parking. Close to shopping and dining and easy access to downtown, Clearfork, Hospital District and Cultural District. So much charm...This is a must see!