6420 Truman Drive

Amenities
With rebuilt this house to sale it , but since the house is new we decided to keep it and rent it! this house is 3/1 with garage and a huge back and front yard ,the house is new from top to bottom ,with granite in the kitchen and new kitchen cabinets, new floors, new bathrooms, new walls, paint inside and outside, new light fixtures with modern lights, floors and texture.Pluss dryer and washing conexion.We are looking for the right clean and responsible person with enough income we will check background , references ..Remember you will be the first one in our new modern and beautiful house Rent $1450 Deposit $1600 application$60 background check$50 Not pets and smoking allowed.For more Information 817 466 6020..817 466 6020
