6420 Truman Drive
Last updated June 14 2019 at 9:45 AM

6420 Truman Drive

6420 Truman Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6420 Truman Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76112
Carver Heights East

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
alarm system
parking
garage
pet friendly
With rebuilt this house to sale it , but since the house is new we decided to keep it and rent it! this house is 3/1 with garage and a huge back and front yard ,the house is new from top to bottom ,with granite in the kitchen and new kitchen cabinets, new floors, new bathrooms, new walls, paint inside and outside, new light fixtures with modern lights, floors and texture.Pluss dryer and washing conexion.We are looking for the right clean and responsible person with enough income we will check background , references ..Remember you will be the first one in our new modern and beautiful house Rent $1450 Deposit $1600 application$60 background check$50 Not pets and smoking allowed.For more Information 817 466 6020..817 466 6020

More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/fort-worth-tx?lid=11914034

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4648202)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6420 Truman Drive have any available units?
6420 Truman Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 6420 Truman Drive have?
Some of 6420 Truman Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6420 Truman Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6420 Truman Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6420 Truman Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6420 Truman Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6420 Truman Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6420 Truman Drive offers parking.
Does 6420 Truman Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6420 Truman Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6420 Truman Drive have a pool?
No, 6420 Truman Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6420 Truman Drive have accessible units?
No, 6420 Truman Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6420 Truman Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6420 Truman Drive has units with dishwashers.

