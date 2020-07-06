All apartments in Fort Worth
6420 Stockton Drive

Location

6420 Stockton Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76132

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
ice maker
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Adorable 3bed -2bath home minutes from shopping, restaurants, TCU & CTP. Open floor plan with neutral tones and NEW Carpet! Features: Kitchen Island with bay window & SS appliances and overlooks Family Room. Full-size W-D Area. Large Backyard to watch the kids run around. Very well maintained. Large master bedroom with walk in closet, split bedroom design.Great curb appeal in quiet, secluded neighborhood yet convenient to all shopping, medical offices, hospitals, entertainment. Washer, dryer and refrigerator.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6420 Stockton Drive have any available units?
6420 Stockton Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 6420 Stockton Drive have?
Some of 6420 Stockton Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6420 Stockton Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6420 Stockton Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6420 Stockton Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6420 Stockton Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 6420 Stockton Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6420 Stockton Drive offers parking.
Does 6420 Stockton Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6420 Stockton Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6420 Stockton Drive have a pool?
No, 6420 Stockton Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6420 Stockton Drive have accessible units?
No, 6420 Stockton Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6420 Stockton Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6420 Stockton Drive has units with dishwashers.

