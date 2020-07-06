6420 Stockton Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry oven refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Adorable 3bed -2bath home minutes from shopping, restaurants, TCU & CTP. Open floor plan with neutral tones and NEW Carpet! Features: Kitchen Island with bay window & SS appliances and overlooks Family Room. Full-size W-D Area. Large Backyard to watch the kids run around. Very well maintained. Large master bedroom with walk in closet, split bedroom design.Great curb appeal in quiet, secluded neighborhood yet convenient to all shopping, medical offices, hospitals, entertainment. Washer, dryer and refrigerator.