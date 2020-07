Amenities

dishwasher garage stainless steel walk in closets fireplace oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful one story home waiting for you. This large lot features a two car garage with a fun backyard. Vaulted ceilings decorate the living area with a brick fireplace. Create in your large kitchen with ample cabinet and counter space, stainless steel appliances and beautiful paint! Large master and bath with walk-in closet, nicely sized secondary bedrooms!