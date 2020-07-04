All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 6412 Drury Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
6412 Drury Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6412 Drury Lane

6412 Drury Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6412 Drury Lane, Fort Worth, TX 76116
Ridglea Hills Association

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
key fob access
pet friendly
Cozy 2 bedroom 1.5 bath on quiet street in Ridglea North. Completely remodeled kitchen with all new appliances (Jan 2017), washer, dryer, fridge included. Plumbing and Electric panel have been replaced. New windows and front door with keyless entry to be installed before move-in. Yard has sprinkler system; lawn care and water included in rent! Fenced in backyard with dog door. Home has circle drive and 3 garage spaces. 5 miles from downtown Fort Worth, blocks from shopping and restaurants on Camp Bowie, and just steps from Berney Park!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6412 Drury Lane have any available units?
6412 Drury Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 6412 Drury Lane have?
Some of 6412 Drury Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6412 Drury Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6412 Drury Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6412 Drury Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 6412 Drury Lane is pet friendly.
Does 6412 Drury Lane offer parking?
Yes, 6412 Drury Lane offers parking.
Does 6412 Drury Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6412 Drury Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6412 Drury Lane have a pool?
No, 6412 Drury Lane does not have a pool.
Does 6412 Drury Lane have accessible units?
No, 6412 Drury Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6412 Drury Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6412 Drury Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Kelley at Samuels Avenue
769 Samuels Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76102
Marine Park Apartments
3144 NW 33rd St
Fort Worth, TX 76106
Hulen Gardens
7415 Tallow Wind Trl
Fort Worth, TX 76133
The Bowery at Southside
220 East Broadway Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76104
Ascent
6303 Shady Oaks Manor Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76135
Hulen Oaks
5700 S Hulen St
Fort Worth, TX 76132
The Chisholm
7354 Harris Parkway
Fort Worth, TX 76132
The Trails at Summer Creek
9069 Summer Creek Drive
Fort Worth, TX 76123

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University