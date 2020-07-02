All apartments in Fort Worth
6400 Winifred Drive

Location

6400 Winifred Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76133
Wedgwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Desirable location with close proximity to the medical district in Southwest Fort Worth, shopping, dining and entertainment. This mid-century modern brick home features a large entry with Terrazzo floors opening to the living and dining with wood laminate flooring, cozy wood burning fireplace and access to backyard patio. The wood laminate flows nicely throughout the home. Master bedroom is split from the 2nd and 3rd. Master bath with two closets complete w built in drawers. Hall bath is a jack-n-jill design with separate vanities. The kitchen has abundant storage & features a pass through window, so great for outdoor barbecuing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6400 Winifred Drive have any available units?
6400 Winifred Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 6400 Winifred Drive have?
Some of 6400 Winifred Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6400 Winifred Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6400 Winifred Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6400 Winifred Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6400 Winifred Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 6400 Winifred Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6400 Winifred Drive offers parking.
Does 6400 Winifred Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6400 Winifred Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6400 Winifred Drive have a pool?
No, 6400 Winifred Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6400 Winifred Drive have accessible units?
No, 6400 Winifred Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6400 Winifred Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6400 Winifred Drive has units with dishwashers.

