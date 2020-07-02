6400 Winifred Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage fireplace bbq/grill

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Desirable location with close proximity to the medical district in Southwest Fort Worth, shopping, dining and entertainment. This mid-century modern brick home features a large entry with Terrazzo floors opening to the living and dining with wood laminate flooring, cozy wood burning fireplace and access to backyard patio. The wood laminate flows nicely throughout the home. Master bedroom is split from the 2nd and 3rd. Master bath with two closets complete w built in drawers. Hall bath is a jack-n-jill design with separate vanities. The kitchen has abundant storage & features a pass through window, so great for outdoor barbecuing.