Fort Worth, TX
6400 Landview Drive
Last updated December 25 2019 at 1:12 PM

6400 Landview Drive

6400 Landview Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6400 Landview Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76133
Woodmont

Amenities

dishwasher
fireplace
carpet
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
Not accepting vouchers at this time. 2-2 duplex on corner lot with larger backyard. Carpets will be cleaned before move in date. New paint. Cozy fireplace. Near schools, shopping and freeways. No short term lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6400 Landview Drive have any available units?
6400 Landview Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 6400 Landview Drive have?
Some of 6400 Landview Drive's amenities include dishwasher, fireplace, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6400 Landview Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6400 Landview Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6400 Landview Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6400 Landview Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 6400 Landview Drive offer parking?
No, 6400 Landview Drive does not offer parking.
Does 6400 Landview Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6400 Landview Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6400 Landview Drive have a pool?
No, 6400 Landview Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6400 Landview Drive have accessible units?
No, 6400 Landview Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6400 Landview Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6400 Landview Drive has units with dishwashers.

