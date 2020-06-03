6400 Landview Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76133 Woodmont
Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
carpet
oven
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Not accepting vouchers at this time. 2-2 duplex on corner lot with larger backyard. Carpets will be cleaned before move in date. New paint. Cozy fireplace. Near schools, shopping and freeways. No short term lease.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
