6355 Estates Ln
6355 Estates Ln

6355 Estates Lane · No Longer Available
Location

6355 Estates Lane, Fort Worth, TX 76137
Fairway Bend

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
pet friendly
pool
air conditioning
playground
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
garbage disposal
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/414c27b07b ---- Gorgeous 3 bedroom 2 baths with a pool that overlooks the 14th fairway. Master has a double-sided fireplace and large sitting area. The en-suite bathroom includes a jetted tub and separate shower. Large island kitchen that overlooks the family room. The community offers private pond stocked with fish, jogging trails, playground and more. Pool Service will be provided by the owner. To Schedule a Self Viewing, CALL 817-736-1935 and Follow INSTRUCTIONS. For rental and pet criteria, required documentation and to apply visit www.rentdfw.net. Completion of Pet Screening (Pets and No Pets) go to www.westromgroup.petscreening.com. All documents to be emailed to APPLICATIONS@WESTROMGROUP.COM. We do not advertise on Craigslist!! Disposal In Ground Pool Pets Allowed W & D Connection

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6355 Estates Ln have any available units?
6355 Estates Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 6355 Estates Ln have?
Some of 6355 Estates Ln's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6355 Estates Ln currently offering any rent specials?
6355 Estates Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6355 Estates Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 6355 Estates Ln is pet friendly.
Does 6355 Estates Ln offer parking?
No, 6355 Estates Ln does not offer parking.
Does 6355 Estates Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6355 Estates Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6355 Estates Ln have a pool?
Yes, 6355 Estates Ln has a pool.
Does 6355 Estates Ln have accessible units?
No, 6355 Estates Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 6355 Estates Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 6355 Estates Ln does not have units with dishwashers.

