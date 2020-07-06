6355 Estates Ln

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/414c27b07b ---- Gorgeous 3 bedroom 2 baths with a pool that overlooks the 14th fairway. Master has a double-sided fireplace and large sitting area. The en-suite bathroom includes a jetted tub and separate shower. Large island kitchen that overlooks the family room. The community offers private pond stocked with fish, jogging trails, playground and more. Pool Service will be provided by the owner. To Schedule a Self Viewing, CALL 817-736-1935 and Follow INSTRUCTIONS. For rental and pet criteria, required documentation and to apply visit www.rentdfw.net. Completion of Pet Screening (Pets and No Pets) go to www.westromgroup.petscreening.com. All documents to be emailed to APPLICATIONS@WESTROMGROUP.COM. We do not advertise on Craigslist!! Disposal In Ground Pool Pets Allowed W & D Connection