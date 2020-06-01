6333 Woodstream Trail

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage pet friendly

Nice Cozy 3-2-2 Brick Home! Open Floor plan with Vaulted Ceilings, Natural Light streams Throughout, Living with Wood Burning Brick Fireplace, Eat-in Kitchen with lots of Cabinets & Counter-space, Bedrooms with walk-in Closets, Large Fenced Backyard with Covered Patio and Open Deck. Close in proximity to local restaurants, shopping. 18 yrs and over must fill out an application. $50 application fee for each. Pet approval is case by case. No cats, small dog only. Security alarm is an additional $50 per month.