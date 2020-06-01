All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 6333 Woodstream Trail.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
6333 Woodstream Trail
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6333 Woodstream Trail

6333 Woodstream Trail · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6333 Woodstream Trail, Fort Worth, TX 76133
Woodmont

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
Nice Cozy 3-2-2 Brick Home! Open Floor plan with Vaulted Ceilings, Natural Light streams Throughout, Living with Wood Burning Brick Fireplace, Eat-in Kitchen with lots of Cabinets & Counter-space, Bedrooms with walk-in Closets, Large Fenced Backyard with Covered Patio and Open Deck. Close in proximity to local restaurants, shopping. 18 yrs and over must fill out an application. $50 application fee for each. Pet approval is case by case. No cats, small dog only. Security alarm is an additional $50 per month.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6333 Woodstream Trail have any available units?
6333 Woodstream Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 6333 Woodstream Trail have?
Some of 6333 Woodstream Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6333 Woodstream Trail currently offering any rent specials?
6333 Woodstream Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6333 Woodstream Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 6333 Woodstream Trail is pet friendly.
Does 6333 Woodstream Trail offer parking?
Yes, 6333 Woodstream Trail offers parking.
Does 6333 Woodstream Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6333 Woodstream Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6333 Woodstream Trail have a pool?
No, 6333 Woodstream Trail does not have a pool.
Does 6333 Woodstream Trail have accessible units?
No, 6333 Woodstream Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 6333 Woodstream Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6333 Woodstream Trail has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Harris Gardens
550 8th Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76104
The Scenic at River East
999 Scenic Hill Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76111
Horizons at Sunridge
9001 Meadowbrook Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76120
Marine Park Apartments
3144 NW 33rd St
Fort Worth, TX 76106
Aspire Fossil Creek
3600 Basswood Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76137
The Reserve at Bellevue
7301 Ederville Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76112
The Barcelona on Chisholm Trail
5101 Overton Ridge Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76132
The Sovereign
5301 N Tarrant Pkwy
Fort Worth, TX 76244

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University