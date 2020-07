Amenities

patio / balcony walk in closets fireplace bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities

Great 4 bedroom home in Eagle Mountain Saginaw ISD - Single story brick home with 4 bedrooms! Open concept with split bedrooms. Home features a gas fireplace and a covered back porch. The spacious kitchen has plenty of cabinets and there is a pantry and additional closet in the utility room. Front bedroom could be a perfect study! The master features 2 sinks, separate shower, garden tub and walk in closet.



(RLNE2163230)