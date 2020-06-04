All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 6321 New Harbor Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
6321 New Harbor Lane
Last updated March 24 2020 at 5:07 AM

6321 New Harbor Lane

6321 New Harbor Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6321 New Harbor Lane, Fort Worth, TX 76179
Parkview Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
bathtub
carpet
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Enjoy this cute one-story home located in Fort Worth with an open living and entertainment space with a fireplace. Unwind in the spacious Master Suite with garden tub and separate shower. Home boasts plush carpet in the bedrooms. Entertain in the oversized fenced backyard with an open patio to relax. Come view this lovely home today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6321 New Harbor Lane have any available units?
6321 New Harbor Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 6321 New Harbor Lane have?
Some of 6321 New Harbor Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6321 New Harbor Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6321 New Harbor Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6321 New Harbor Lane pet-friendly?
No, 6321 New Harbor Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 6321 New Harbor Lane offer parking?
No, 6321 New Harbor Lane does not offer parking.
Does 6321 New Harbor Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6321 New Harbor Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6321 New Harbor Lane have a pool?
No, 6321 New Harbor Lane does not have a pool.
Does 6321 New Harbor Lane have accessible units?
No, 6321 New Harbor Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6321 New Harbor Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6321 New Harbor Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Alexan Summit
1424 Summit Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76102
The Monarch Medical District
1108 7th Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76104
Maxwell
8300 Brentwood Stair Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76120
Chaparral
6520 Red Sierra Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76112
Bell Lancaster
2901 Bledsoe St
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Highpoint Urban Living
650 S Main St
Fort Worth, TX 76104
Park West
7251 Crowley Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76134
Lake Pointe
6111 N Beach St
Fort Worth, TX 76137

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University