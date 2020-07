Amenities

dishwasher garage microwave carpet range oven

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher microwave oven range Property Amenities parking garage

Charming 4bed, 2bath home in Desirable Fort Worth ISD! Alot of updates and open concept living, dining and kitchen areas! Kitchen features island with a breakfast bar, a pantry, plenty of storage cabinets, appliances include built-in microwave, dishwasher & electric stove. New Carpet and fresh paint. New fence and gate in the backyard and much more. Please call 682-375-6919 for more info and showings.